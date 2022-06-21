Catastrophe strikes Sena, might hobble in municipal elections

'Mission 60': Consequences of revolt by senior leadership

Aurangabad, June 21:

Shiv Sena has been preparing for the forthcoming municipal elections for the last two years. The work of ‘Mission 60’ was commenced to hoist the saffron flag of the municipal corporation. However, Sena was shocked due to the political turmoil on Tuesday after Shinde and other MLAs revolted against the party. The consequences of the uprising may be felt on the municipal elections.

In the last three decades, the Sena-BJP alliance has dominated the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. The alliance broke up in 2019. Municipal corporation has been under administrative rule since April 2020. The election was delayed due to various reasons. Meanwhile, Sena to strengthen the hold in the city emphasized on various basic issues like water, roads and garbage. The process of preparation of Prabhag plan for municipal elections, its publication and hearing is underway. Municipal elections are expected to be held after the monsoon.

Meanwhile, if Shinde opts to enter BJP, his supporter MLAs will also support BJP. It will be difficult for Sena to get candidates for the municipal elections. It is alleged that MLA Sanjay Shirsat and MLA Pradeep Jaiswal who rule two constituencies in the city are with him. The number of supporters of Jaiswal and Shirsat is also very high. If both the MLAs join BJP along with Shinde, their supporters will also follow them. It will be difficult for Sena to find a candidate in the Central and West Assembly constituency. The Sena's 'Mission 60' operation may also take a break.

Corporator to MLA

Jaiswal and Shirsat both started their political career as a corporator to become an MLA. Both of them are well aware of the details of the municipal elections. If they go with Shinde, it will definitely be a big blow to the Sena.