CCTV must in all medical shops

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 29:

Acting upon the recommendations of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), the district collector Sunil Chavan has today issued an order directing all the chemists and druggists in the district (including Aurangabad City) to install and start functioning of the CCTV cameras in their establishments within a month and submit the report to the district collectorate.

JAC has been constituted under the campaign Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh launched by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to prevent misuse of medicines and drugs.

The committee suggested to stop selling of medicines and drugs listed under Appendix H, H1 and X without prescription. It underlined that presently, there is no machinery to keep a watch on the development, hence there is a dire need to establish a transparent and authentic system.

Sensing seriousness of the issue, the collector ordered installation of CCTV cameras under section 133 of CrPC 1973. He also instructed the chemists and

druggists to issue computerised bill against the sale of medicines. All this has to be done within one month and submit the report accordingly.

Meanwhile, the joint commissioner

(Foods and Drugs Administration), Shyam Sale underlined that it is mandatory upon the shopkeepers to issue computerised billing and provide CCTV footages to FDA and police department whenever required during the inquiry. This will help prevent misuse of medicine and drugs for intoxication and bring end to the practice of selling medicines without prescriptions. The decisions are very important in terms of health, therefore, the orders should be implemented with immediate effect, stated the appeal of joint commissioner to the all pharmacy license-holders and members of Chemists and Druggists Association.