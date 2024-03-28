Celebration of Holi at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Utopian Kidzone, Satara Parisar witnessed a joyous Holi celebration recently. The children were educated about the significance of Holi, emphasizing the importance of love, harmony, and spreading happiness through interactive storytelling sessions and colorful visual aids.

The highlight of the event was the 'Colour Splash' activity where children gleefully adorned each other with bright hues of gulal, depicting the triumph of good over evil. With faces painted in myriad colours and hearts brimming with laughter, little students reveled in the joyous atmosphere.

Director Dr Abhay Srivastava, principal Rashmi Srivastava and teachers made efforts to make the event successful.