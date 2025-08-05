Celebration of talent at NVS Monsoon Fest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 16th Monsoon Festival at Nath Valley School (NVS), much-anticipated two-day interschool extravaganza, welcomed 16 prestigious schools from across Maharashtra, recently.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of chief guest Neetika Vilash, Joint Income Tax Commissioner, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Director Ranjit Dass, Principal Dr Swarup Dutta, Vice Principal Aparna Mathur and Headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta. The panel of judges included Rameshwar Palaskar, Raviraj Pawar, Mayuri Panse, Dr Vaishali Madje, Dr Yogita Mahajan, Noel Pascal, Preksha Bothra – Secretary General (SG), and Ishaan Chabbda – Deputy SG for NVMUN.

Director Dass said, “This festival is not just a celebration of talent but of collaboration, creativity and character—qualities that shape future leaders.”

Chief guest Vilash, inspired the audience with her emphasis on resilience, decision-making and curiosity as key drivers of growth.

Principal Dr Swarup Dutta emphasized that co-curricular activities, as promoted by NEP 2020, NCERT, and UNESCO, are vital for holistic development.

Winners of different events are as follows: Dance Competition – 1- NVS; 2 - Stepping Stones High School (SSHS); 3 - Stepping Stones International (SSI) and 4 - Riverdale High School. Quiz - 1 - Cambridge School; 2 - BSGM School; 3 - NVS and 4 - SSHS.

Mono Acting – 1 - Amaira Muley (NVS). The trophy and prize money was passed on to the first runners up Cambridge School; second runners-up – SSHS; third runners-up - tie between Universal High School and SSI.

The NVMUN 9.0 was organized under the guidance of Chaitali Shetty and the SG Preksha. The simulation provided a platform for aspiring diplomats to debate global issues, showcasing the students' intellectual fervor, diplomatic prowess and critical thinking abilities. Brig Virendra Singh was the chief guest for the closing ceremony of NVMUN 9.0.

Best delegates in different categories were honoured. Special appreciation was extended to Seema Suresh, the Activities-in-Charge, and the Council Members, whose dedication ensured seamless execution.