Celebrations at Shantinath Agrawal Digambar Jain temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shantinath Agrawal Digambar Jain Mandir, Sarafa organized Navkar Jap on the occasion of Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav. The event was celebrated under the auspices of Mahavir Janmatsov Samiti, Sakal Jain Samaj on Sunday. The programme commenced with the garlanding of the photo of Lord Mahavir followed by the lighting of the lamp.

The committee of the Agrawal Dingambar Jain Temple felicitated the Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav Samiti. Sanjay Sahuji coordinated the programme. Vilas Sahuji, Nilesh Pahade, and others expressed their views on how to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. Navkar Mahamantra was also chanted on the occasion.