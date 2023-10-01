Celebrations held on the conclusion of Paryushan Mahaparva

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A procession was taken out from the Jain temple in Rajabazar on Sunday to celebrate the conclusion of Paryushan Mahaparva. Devotees showered flowers on the palanquin containing the idol of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism.

The procession started from the Rajabazar Jain temple and passed through various parts of the city, culminating at the Hirachand Kasliwal prangan. Hundreds of devotees participated in the procession, chanting hymns and praising Lord Mahavir. The procession was welcomed by guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, who paid his respects and congratulated them on completing the Paryushan fast.

Paryushan Mahaparva is an eight-day festival that was celebrated by Jain community members. During the festival, Jains observe strict austerities and reflected on their spiritual journey. The festival is also a time for Jains to come together and celebrate their faith.