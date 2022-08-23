Central Bank celebrates Independence Day

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated here at the regional office of the Central Bank of India. The national flag was hoisted by deputy regional head Baijnath Prasad, followed by the national anthem. The staff members participated in the cultural programme.

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the winners of the Gyan Ganga Prashna Manch organized at RJ International School were given pass books by depositing prize money in the savings account. Certificates were given to all the participants. The winners were as follows 1st - Ishwari Shinde; 2nd - Sandhya Sharnagat; 3 - Shivtej Radhakrishna. Consolation prize - Aditya Patare, Samruddhi Surana and Prasad Kalambkar.