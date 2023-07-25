Central-State Govts offer scholarships for education abroad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There are many scholarships available from international organisations for studying abroad. Also, the Central and State Governments offer scholarships for education aborad. The students should avail of the schemes,” said Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Director of Innovation, Incubation and Linkages Department

He was speaking in an Expert Talk and Interactive Session" jointly organised by te Innovation, Incubation Linkages Department, Center for International Relations and Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University

at CFART Auditorium recently. During the programme, Prof. Tofail Syed (Head, Department of Physics and Chair, University of Limerick, Ireland) talked about "Academic and Industrial Landscape of Overseas Postgraduate Studies." while Dr N D Thorat (Researcher, University of Limerick, Ireland) guided on "Developing Interdisciplinary Research Career from Fundamental Science to Applied Technologies: Global Opportunities and Challenges." Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology Dr Bhalchandra Waykar presided. Director of Centre for International Relations Dr Bina Sengar proposed a vote of thanks. Dr N N Bandela, Dr B N Dole, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Prabhakar Undre and others were present.