Centre for sugarcane research to come up near Jalna: Pawar

Aurangabad: Nationalist Congress Party chief MP Sharad Pawar said that a centre for research on sugarcane would come up near Jalna.

He was speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) organised on Saturday.

Sharad Pawar said that around 100 acres of land was acquired for the centre which is likely to start working in the next six months.

“I am the head of the institute which is engaged in research in sugarcane across the country. Marathwada is always in my mind when I think about development,” he said.

The former chief minister said that another centre of the institute would come up in Nagpur where land was acquired with the help of Nitin Gadkari.

He said that the centre would carry out research on how to cultivate sugarcane in less water, and new variety and provide technical support to the farmers.

Paid price in politics for name extension

He said that when he took the decision of the name extension of then Marathwada University, he had to pay the price in politics for this. “Dr Babasaheb had felt that there should a separate university for Marathwada while establishing people’s education society. Dr Ambedkar shared this feeling with the then CM Yashwantrao Chavan who founded the university here. Both the leaders had a big contribution to the region’s development,” he said.

Pawar said that another university was sanctioned for the region after the name extension of Marathwada University. He said that universities and colleges should improve the quality of education.