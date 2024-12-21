Centre line of Paithan Road to shift by 2 metres!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 2500 mm diameter water pipeline was laid for the city, and a smooth tar road was constructed over it, leading to a new dispute. Now, discussions are underway to shift the centre alignment of Paithan Road by two meters, said the reliable sources adding permission will need to be obtained from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for this adjustment.

It was decided to widen Paithan Road to 30 metres (100 feet). Out of this, 8 meters of space were allocated for the water pipeline on one side. Hence the NHAI was expected to carry out work only on the remaining 22-metre stretch of the road. However, they constructed a road on the entire 30-metre wide road. As a result, nearly 20 km of the road now lies over the main water pipeline. When widening the road to 22 metres, their centre alignment should have been kept at 11 metres but kept at 15 metres. The traffic cannot be allowed to pass through the portion of the road built on the water pipeline.

On one side, the road will be widened, while on the other side, it will be narrower. It is said that it is still possible for the NHAI to keep the centre alignment at 11 metres. According to sources, “Next week, the NHAI and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), will need to provide information on this matter, to the Divisional Commissioner, the Government, and the High Court. They will also have to propose solutions to address the issue.”

No impact on the work

The main water pipeline has been laid on Paithan Road, and soon, air valves will also be installed on it. A total of 8 large air valves will be placed at various locations. At least a 12-foot cement concrete wall will be constructed next to each air valve. MJP has not halted the work related to the water pipeline connections and other tasks. These works are underway. The goal is to bring water up to Nakshatrwadi by March or April, said the sources.