IPL 2023: RCB defeat LSG by 18-runs in low-scoring affair

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : A fine show from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers, especially Karn Sharma and Josh Hazlewood helped the visitors secure an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Lucknow on Monday.

RCB is at the fifth place in the points table with five wins and four losses, with a total of 10 points. LSG is in third place with a similar win-loss record but a superior run-rate.

In the chase of 127 runs, LSG was off to an extremely poor start. On the second ball of the inning, Mohammed Siraj once again struck to remove a dangerous Kyle Mayers for a duck, continuing his consistency in powerplay overs. LSG was 0/1 in 0.2 overs.

From that point, RCB gave it back to LSG batters with their spin bowling. Maxwell cleaned up Krunal Pandya for 14 off 11 balls, with Virat Kohli taking a good catch. Josh Hazlewood's pace cleaned up Ayush Badoni for just four, with Virat taking another catch. Wndu Hasaranga dismissed Deepak Hooda for just one after he was stumped by Dinesh Karthik. LSG was reduced to 27/4 in 5.1 overs.

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, the in-form pair for LSG had the responsibility to rebuild the innings.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, LSG was 34/4 with Stoinis (6*) and Pooran (7*) unbeaten.

Spin continued to dominate the proceedings. Karn Sharma got the big wicket of Nicholas for just nine runs, Mahipal Lomror took a catch at deep square leg. LSG was 38/5 in 7 overs.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Stoinis started to build a partnership, with LSG bringing up 50-run mark in 8.2 overs.

LSG was 63/5 at the end of 10 overs, with Gowtham (21*) and Stoinis (12*) unbeaten.

The 27-run stand between the duo ended when the dangerous man Stoinis went up in the air and gave a catch to Suyash Prabhudessai for 13 runs off 19 balls at long-off. LSG was 65/6 in 10.4 overs.

Krishnappa Gowtham was run out for 23 off 13 balls, sinking LSG to 66/7 in 11.1 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra continued the chase but they did not last long as Bishnoi was run out for five runs by the duo of Karthik and Harshal Patel. LSG sunk to 77/8 in 14.4 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, LSG was at 78/8, with Naveen-ul-Haq (1*) and Amit Mishra (6*) unbeaten.

In the final three overs, LSG needed 41 runs. A six from Naveen reduced some pressure, leaving LSG with 31 runs to get in the final two overs.

With a four from Naveen, LSG crossed the 100-run mark in 18.3 overs.

On the very next ball, Hazlewood dismissed Naveen for 13, reducing LSG to 103/9.

LSG needed 23 runs in the final over. LSG failed to complete the chase, finishing at 108 all out in 19.5 overs after Harshal dismissed Amit for 19.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking 2/15. Karn Sharma took 2/20 in four overs. Hasaranga, Maxwell, Harshal and Siraj got a wicket each.

Earlier, a dominant performance by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers, particularly spinners Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi, helped them to contain Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a below-par 126/9 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Lucknow on Monday.

Electing to bat first, RCB was off to a slow start. Though openers Virat Kohli and skipper Faf Du Plessis did not lose their wickets, they struggled against spinners Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi in the powerplay and could not unleash the big hits that had become a staple of their starts this season.

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, RCB was at a modest 42/0, with Virat (21*) and Faf (21*) unbeaten.

RCB had to hit it big in middle overs. The side crossed the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

Bishnoi gave LSG its first breakthrough. He broke the 62-run stand between Virat and Faf, sending back the latter for a 30-ball 31 which consisted of three fours. Virat was stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran. RCB were 62/1 in nine overs.

Anuj Rawat was next up on the crease.

At the end of 10 overs, RCB were 65/1, with Faf (31*) and Anuj Rawat (1*) unbeaten.

Anuj struggled to get going and eventually fell to Krishnappa Gowtham for nine (11 balls). Kyle Mayers took a great catch at deep-midwicket and RCB were 75/2 in 11.4 overs.

Glenn Maxwell's stay at the crease did not last long either as he was dismissed for four (five balls)e. RCB were 80/3 in 12.4 overs. Bishnoi got his second wicket by trapping the star Aussie all-rounder leg-before-wicket.

RCB continued to lose wickets to spinners as it was Amit Mishra who dismissed Suyash Prabhudessai for six runs (7 balls). RCB were 90/4 in 14.3 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RCB were 92/4, with Dinesh Karthik (1*) and Faf (39*) unbeaten.

The rain interrupted play at that point.

Following the resumption of play, Dinesh started off with a boundary on the second ball. RCB's struggles with spin continued as Amit got his second wicket, dismissing Faf for 44 (40 balls). His knock consisted of just a four and six. RCB were 109/5 in 16.5 overs as Krunal completed a good catch.

Even Naveen-ul-Haq was among the wickets as he dismissed Mahipal Lomror for four. RCB were 114/6 in 17.5 overs.

Dinesh Karthik was run-out for 16 (11 balls) by Yash Thakur, reducing RCB to 117/7 in 18.4 overs.

RCB's downfall continued as Naveen dismissed Karn Sharma for two. RCB were 121/8 in 19.2 overs after Gowtham took a catch at backward point.

RCB finished at 126/9, with the help of a boundary from Wndu Hasaranga (4*). Josh Hazlewood was unbeaten at 1*.

Naveen was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3/30 in his four overs. Amit Mishra took 2/21 in his four overs and Bishnoi also took two wickets.

Brief Scores: RCB: 126/9 (Faf Du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31, Naveen ul Haq 3/30) win against LSG: 108 (Krishnappa Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19, Josh Hazlewood 2/15).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor