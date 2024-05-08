Home Minister Amit Shah Warns of 'Babri Lock' at Ram Temple if I.N.D.I.A Bloc Comes to Power

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the INDIA bloc on Wednesday, suggesting that if the opposition coalition were to assume power following the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, it will put a "Babri" lock at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a rally in support of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, who is contesting as the BJP's candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri, Amit Shah accused the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of tarnishing the image of the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The senior BJP leader said though it is not going to happen, if the opposition parties come to power, they will put a "Babri naam ka tala (Babri lock)" at the Ram temple.

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi not only emerged victorious in the legal battle concerning the Ram Janmabhoomi but also presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, known as "bhoomi puja," for the Ram temple. Additionally, the consecration, termed "pran pratishtha," took place in January, underlining the significant milestones achieved in the temple's construction.

Shah alleged that these opposition parties spread misinformation by suggesting that if the Prime Minister secures 400 seats in the ongoing election, reservation policies would be abolished.

Referring to SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's statement in which he said the Ram temple issue is "bekar' (useless), Shah said, "Ram Gopal says the temple is useless. Remember me, though it is not going to happen, if the opposition parties come to power, they will put a Babri naam ka tala (Babri lock) at the Ram temple."