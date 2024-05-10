Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc Will Win at Least 50 Seats in Uttar Pradesh, Says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi proclaimed on Friday that the opposition INDIA bloc is poised to secure a minimum of 50 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi made this declaration while speaking at a rally held in support of the Congress candidate Alok Misra for the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat.

"(On) June 4, 2024, Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister of India, you take it in writing (from me)," Gandhi said. “Whatever we had to do, we have done. Now, you will see that in Uttar Pradesh, our alliance is going to get not less than 50 seats. We have stopped the BJP in other states,” he said.

Also Read| Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Seeks Votes in Name of God, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Kanpur is scheduled to vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, slated for May 13th.