CEO Meena warns inactive Gram Sevaks

Tehsil-wise review meeting held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Meena expressed concern over the inactivity of 5 percent of gram sevaks in the district, leading to a decline in development works at the village level.

During a tehsil-wise review meeting that spanned three consecutive days, the CEO cautioned gram sevaks to fulfill their duties promptly, emphasizing that strict action would be taken against those failing to do so.

The review meetings, attended by department heads and Gram Sevaks, focused on assessing various schemes at the gram panchayat level. On July 26, Phulambri, Vaijapur, and Paithan were reviewed, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kannad, and Khultabad on July 27.

On July 28, the review meeting included gram sevaks from 9 tehsils, namely Gangapur, Soygaon, and Sillod. Each gram panchayat was evaluated based on a scoring chart. The evaluations revealed that 5 percent of the gram sevaks were lagging behind in the implementation of schemes at tehsil level.

Gram sevaks were reminded of their responsibilities, including fund allocation, online transactions, conducting home visits, creating awareness, organizing regular gram sabhas and monthly meetings, among other tasks.

The administration also emphasized the timely remuneration for government services and Gram Suraksha Dal, online spending through the 15th Finance Commission, and digitalization of Gram Panchayats, with a target to achieve this by August 15. Additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, DRDA project director Ashok Shirse, Deputy CEO Omprakash Ramawat, and others were present.