CET Cell launches helpline for students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has launched a helpline for the aspirants of common entrance tests to be conducted for the admissions of different undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The Cell holds the CETs for the various courses every year. The students face some technical and general problems while applying for the test and admissions.

With a view to helping students solve their technical and other problems, it made available a ticket-raising system, a helpline and an email ID in their logins.

Students can use a helpline number and email id (toll-free Number: 18002090191 and email Id (cethelpdesk@maharashtracet.org).