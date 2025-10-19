CET registration starts for PGP, PGO, MSc- SLP & Audio admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for the admission to Postgraduate Courses in Physiotherapy (MPTH), Occupational Therapy (MOTH), Speech and Language Pathology (M.Sc-SLP), Audiology (M.Sc.-Audio) and Prosthetics and Ortho/tics (M.Sc-P and O) at four places on November 9.

The Cell started online registration for the examination for the admission process of the courses for the Academic Year 2025-26, on October 23. The admit card will be issued through the candidate’s login on November 5.

The Information Brochure containing the eligibility criteria and procedure of CET is made available on the website.

Box

Imp points for eligibility

A candidate must have passed UG from a college situated in Maharashtra and completed compulsory internship before October 31.