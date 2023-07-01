CGST celebrates sixth anniversary of GST implementation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) celebrated the sixth anniversary of the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) regime with a programme at the GST Bhavan in Cidco on Saturday.

Commissioner Manoj Kumar Rajak inaugurated the event and emphasized the crucial role of officers in tax collection while motivating them to give their best efforts for tax administration. He also discussed the transformation and journey of the department since the implementation of GST to facilitate taxpayers. The officers of the GST department gave presentations on the latest updates on various issues related to GST and the ease of doing business, highlighting the successful implementation of the GST regime. The programme also featured a musical performance to celebrate the occasion.

The GST day celebration concluded with a vote of thanks presented by joint commissioner Satish Kumar C Takbhaware. The event was a reminder of the importance of GST and the role it plays in the country's economic development, as well as the contributions of the officers in ensuring its successful implementation.