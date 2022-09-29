Chain snatched in Karnapura

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A chain of a woman gone for paying obeisance in Karnapura was snatched on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman.

As per the complainant, she had gone to pay obeisance in Karnapura temple in early morning. Taking advantage of the crowd, some unidentified thief snatched her gold chain worth Rs 7,000.