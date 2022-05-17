Chaitanya feted for Intl Certification

Aurangabad, May 16: Former Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) student Chaitanya Mundhe earned the International Certification of Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (RHEL8). In this high level exam, the practical task given to the examinee has to be carried out successfully in a limited time. Chaitanya was trained at MIT Red Hat Academy and passed the exam through the Koala System.

The Linux operating system is used to run data centers, servers, iPads and mobiles worldwide. Globally, at least 80% of the servers are using the Linux operating system, said Chaitanya, who is currently working with Twitter, US.

MIT director general Munish Sharma, director Dr Santosh Bhosle and head of the Computer Science Engineering Department Dr Smita Kasar congratulated Chaitanya.