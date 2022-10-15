Champalal Runwal on Santhara attains ‘Samadhi’

He was a retired superintending engineer of the then Maharashtra State Electricity Board. Champalal was 88 and leaves behind two sons (Pravin and Nitin), daughters-in-law, daughter (Smita Katariya), son-in-law and grandchildren.

The last rites were performed on him at Cidco N-6 crematorium this evening. He was very active in the community's social and religious programmes.

Baithak will be held at Bhivraj Bungalow (pl no 332), Near Vidyadhan College, N-3-Cidco, from 7 pm to 10 pm daily, between October 16 and 18.