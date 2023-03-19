Chandmal Chandiwal no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Trustee of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat, Rajabazar, Chandmal Uttamchand Chandiwal (Chintamani Colony) passed away on Sunday. He is survived by a son, brothers, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and extended family. His last rites were performed at the Pushpanagri crematorium.