Chandmal Chandiwal no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2023 06:10 PM2023-03-19T18:10:02+5:302023-03-19T18:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Trustee of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat, Rajabazar, Chandmal Uttamchand Chandiwal (Chintamani Colony) passed away on Sunday. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Trustee of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat, Rajabazar, Chandmal Uttamchand Chandiwal (Chintamani Colony) passed away on Sunday. He is survived by a son, brothers, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and extended family. His last rites were performed at the Pushpanagri crematorium.Open in app