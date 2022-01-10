Chandrakala Tupe passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2022 09:10 PM2022-01-10T21:10:02+5:302022-01-10T21:10:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Jan 10: Chandrakala Macchindranath Tupe (65, N-9 Cidco) passed away on Monday. She leaves behind husband, two sons, ...

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

Chandrakala Macchindranath Tupe (65, N-9 Cidco) passed away on Monday.

She leaves behind husband, two sons, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, one son-in-law and extended family. Last rites were performed on her at N-11 Smashanbhumi. She was the wife of retired ASI Machhichandranath Tupe.

