Chandrakala Tupe passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2022 09:10 PM2022-01-10T21:10:02+5:302022-01-10T21:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 10: Chandrakala Macchindranath Tupe (65, N-9 Cidco) passed away on Monday. She leaves behind husband, two sons, ...
Aurangabad, Jan 10:
Chandrakala Macchindranath Tupe (65, N-9 Cidco) passed away on Monday.
She leaves behind husband, two sons, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, one son-in-law and extended family. Last rites were performed on her at N-11 Smashanbhumi. She was the wife of retired ASI Machhichandranath Tupe.Open in app