Chandrakala Tupe passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

Chandrakala Macchindranath Tupe (65, N-9 Cidco) passed away on Monday.

She leaves behind husband, two sons, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, one son-in-law and extended family. Last rites were performed on her at N-11 Smashanbhumi. She was the wife of retired ASI Machhichandranath Tupe.