Chaudhary is new NMC commissioner

The former administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary has been appointed as the new commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). He will also have the charge as the CEO of Nagpur Smart City. He will take charge on Tuesday. He was transferred as GST commissioner in the city, two months back. During his tenure as municipal commissioner, he unveiled the corruption in the tender process of Prime Minister Awas Yojana and also beautified the city for the G-20 conference. He took many innovative initiatives and brought discipline to the work process of the corporation.