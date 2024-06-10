Chavan given farewell on retirement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahendra Shivramji Chavan, retired from the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) as the library and information officer, recently.

He joined NIELIT of the city in May 1991. Later, he was transferred to NIELIT (Punjab) in February 2023.

Chavan was given farewell on his retirement in the institute.

Executive Director of the Institute Dr Sanjiv Kumar Gupta, Accounts Department Head Jitendra Kumar, Academic Head Anita Buddhiraja Minu Mohindra and others were present.