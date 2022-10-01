CHB teachers to get honorarium monthly

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

Director of Higher Education Department Dr Dhanraj Mane directed all the divisional joint-directors of the State to release the honorarium of teachers who work clock-hour-basis (CHB) every month.

Hundreds of CHB teachers work in private aided undergraduate and postgraduate colleges across the State. Currently, the teachers are asked to submit details of lectures for honorarium after the end of every semester. The release of teachers is mostly delayed for months. The teachers always demand that they get their salary on time at least during the festival season.

The Higher Education director issued a circular on September 28 that instructed all the joint directors to release CHB teachers' honorarium monthly.

The State Government has revised the honorarium. So, teachers will get an honorarium revised amount per lecture. The teachers' unions demanded that the honorarium of non-qualified teachers who worked before the Covid outbreak is still pending.