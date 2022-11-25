Cheated college youth ends life in frustration

Aurangabad:

A 23-year-old youth, who was cheated under the pretext of a confirmed job, ended his life in a housing society, situated on Beed Bypass Road, on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Shubham Baliram Pawar. The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot.

Satara police said, “Shubham was a BSc second-year student of a college in Kopargaon. A few months ago, one person had assured him of getting a permanent job as a clerk at Peth in the Nasik district. Shubham had taken Rs 15 lakh from his father and paid the money to the accused to get the job. However, the accused instead of Shubham got his son appointed as the clerk. This shocked Shubham. Besides, the accused was also not returning the money. Hence Shubham went into frustration for the past many days. In this complex situation, he took the extreme step of ending his life.

Shubham has written a suicide note stating that nobody should be held responsible for his death. “I am taking the step as I am not having any job,” it stated. He also suggested his father not consume liquor. Later on, he hung himself on the fan of the drawing room with a saree. The family members on realising the incident rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious state, but the doctors declared him dead on examination. Satara police station has registered an offence of accidental death. Further investigation is on.