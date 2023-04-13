Cheating case lodged against Kolwadi College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University lodged a complaint with Kanand Rural Police Station against Govindrao Patil Jivrakh College, Kolwadi in Kannad tehsil for cheating and committing irregularities in during the examination.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of the university is holding various undergraduate courses, including B A, B Com and B Sc, summer session examinations.

Thousands of students are taking the examination at over 240 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

The flying visited Govindrao Patil Jivrakh College, Kolwadi on March 31 to check on students.

However, they did not find the examination centre at the college. The squad was informed that the centre was shifted to another educational institution at Radha Gavoidn Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s school at Aurala. The squad submitted its report to the examination department.

Taking serious note of the incident, Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole cancelled the examination centre of the said college and students were shifted to Shivaji College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Kannad) on April 3.

A probe committee set up by the administration submitted its report stating that the college changed the centre on its own without taking permission. BoEE director Dr Bharati Gavli lodged a complaint with Kannad Rural Police Station on Tuesday evening.

In the complaint, a reference to the probe report was given. In the report, it was stated the college building was developed in such a way that single family stay there and it has even a kitchen table.

“There is no chamber for principal, office, classroom, washrooms for girls and boys, examination hall nor desk, benches, blackboard, notice board, computer, printer and Internet facility. The college building has no required documents nor any evidence of an examination centre,” she mentioned in the complaint. The cases were registered under sections 420, 417 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was stated in the complaint that the college has cheated the university and Government and caused academic and economic losses to the students.

PSI Ram Kachru Barhate is on the case. After the cancellation of examinations and imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on Govindrao Jivrakh Patil College (Kolwadi) and Valmikrao Dalvi College (Shendra), the university changed the examination centre allotted at Dr A P J Abdul Kalam College (Deolai),

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole instructed the examinations department to take stern action for irregularities and de-reliction in examination works.

