Cherishing memories of Didi's first concert abroad; I was fortunate to witness historic concert at London's Albert Hall

I had the great fortune of being able to attend the first historic concert of Lata Didi outside India. Today, Lata Didi has left us, that melodious voice has fallen silent and the battle of this courageous genius with death has ended. However, her voice, songs she rendered at Albert Hall in London in March 1974 are still echoing in my ears.

I had been in London then to obtain education of printing technology. We Indians came to know that her music concert was going to be held in Albert Hall in London. Every artiste aspires to perform live at Albert Hall. I wanted to attend this historic concert at any cost but it was not affordable for a student like me to buy a ticket. So, I obtained a temporary job of escorting audience to their seats during the three-day concert. I could thus attend the first overseas concert of Lata Didi on all three days, listening to delectable melodies rendered by the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar herself. Albert Hall, London with capacity of 5000 spectators was the best and most prestigious concert hall in the world then. Didi presented three consecutive shows in this hall. Celebrated actor Dilip Kumar had delivered introductory remarks then. Making a special mention of Pandit Nehru’s love for music, Dilip Sahab said in chaste Hindi, “Jis tarah phul ka koi rang nahi hota, sirf mahak hoti hai, bahate zarne ke pani ka koi vatan nahi hota hai, usi tarah Lata Mangeshkar ka awaj ye kudarat ka karishma hai.” After this, Lata Mangeshkar came onto the stage amid thunderous applause. I remember Lata Didi began her first programme outside India with a Shloka from Bhagwad Gita. She must have rendered 20 songs. Every song in her mellifluous voice was raising the bar of the concert… ‘Inhi logo ne, inhi logo ne le lina dupatta mera…’ ‘Ye jindagi usiki hai, jo kisika ho gaya…’ These songs and melodious voice of Lata Didi still ring in my ears. When she realized that there were many Marathi people in Albert Hall, she presented one of her most popular songs, ‘Mendichya panavar, man ajun jhulte ga…’ The then cabinet minister of England Michael Foot had welcomed Lata Didi in this programme. Today, Lata Didi is not amongst us but I vividly remember Albert Hall of that time, Lata Didi performing live and unforgettable concert. The entire world is today realising significance of one of Lata Didi’s numbers ‘Tum mujhe yun, bhoola na paonge.’

Rajendra Darda