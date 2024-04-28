Chetan Raut elected unopposed as new Massia president

Focus on industry growth and development, prioritize improving infrastructure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Industrialist Chetan Raut was unanimously elected as the new president of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) in its annual general body meeting held on Saturday at the Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar Hall in Chikalthana for the year 2024-25.

During the meeting, Raut was unanimously elected as the new president of Massia for the year 2024-25. The meeting also saw the appointment of other office bearers for both Chikalthana and Waluj divisions. Secretary Kamlakar Patil presented the minutes of the previous quarterly general meeting. Rajendra Chaudhary reviewed the operations of the previous quarter, while treasurer Suresh Khillare and Rajesh Mandhani reviewed the annual deposit.

Additionally, auditors were appointed for the year 2024-25, and 10 new members were introduced. Following the organizational rules, the process of selecting 27 executive members for the year 2024-25 was completed under the guidance of former president Kishore Rathi. Outgoing president Anil Patil presented a report on his tenure and achievements. The meeting recognized several Massia committee members for their outstanding work.

Issues on the agenda:

Newly elected president Raut outlined his plans for the upcoming year, which focus on industry growth and development. These include, recognize achievements through industry awards, create new job opportunities by facilitating connections between skilled youth and industries, and address land distribution challenges. Additionally, prioritize improving infrastructure by following up on critical projects like the International Convention cum Exhibition Centre, industrial area upgrades and IT park in Auric.

New office bearers for Chikalthana :

Manish Agrawal (vice president), Rajendra Chaudhary (Secretary), Sachin Gaike (Joint sec), Viren Patil (Treasurer), Suresh Khillare (PRO), Sudeep Adtiya (Editor Udyog Samvad), Rohan Yeole (Joint editor).

New office bearers for Waluj:

Arjun Gaikwad (VP), Rajesh Mandhani (Secretary), Ramakant Pulkundwar (Joint sec), Sarjerao Salunke (Treasurer) and Jagdish Joshi (Joint PRO).