Chh. Sambhajinagar: Citizens Pelt Stones at Officials During Encroachments Removal, Police Deploy Tear Gas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A ruckus broke out this morning while removing encroachments at Vishrantinagar near Mukundwadi railway station. Tension prevailed in the area for some time as people suddenly pelted stones at the civic and police teams. Police fired seven to eight rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd. The situation is under control and all encroachment removal operations are underway.



A clash broke out between 10 am and 11 am between the municipal corporation, police, and citizens over the removal of encroachments in Vishranti Nagar located in the Mukundwadi railway station area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. The area has been encroached upon for the past several days. The civic body had issued notices a few days ago to clear the encroachments. Later this morning, a civic team along with the police went to the site to remove encroachments. Initially, the civic team informed the encroachers about the action. An announcement was then made. As soon as the encroachments started to be removed, the residents suddenly protested and started pelting stones at the municipal team and then the police.

Police fired tear gas shells

Residents protested against the action and pelted stones at the team. Police fired tear gas shells and dispersed the crowd. The team has since demolished the encroachment through the JCB. The situation is under control and police deployment has been beefed up at the spot. Senior officers have also reached the spot. Eight police personnel and police inspector Rajesh Yadav were injured in the stone pelting.