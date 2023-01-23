SC refuses to interfere with Bombay HC's order for granting bail to Anil Deshmukh

Supreme Court refused to interfere with Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last month Former Maharashtra state minister Anil Deshmukh released from Arthur road jail. Anil Deshmukh who has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a corruption case.

A vacation bench of the high court had on Tuesday rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking another extension on the stay to Deshmukh's bail order, thus paving the way for his release.

Earlier Bombay High Court refused to give another stay on Deshmukh's bail plea order. CBI, in its bid to approach Supreme Court, had appealed to the High Court to stay on the NCP leader's bail plea order.