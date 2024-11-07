Chhath Puja expands across three locations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The third day of Chhath Puja successfully concluded on Thursday, with devotees offering Arghya to the setting sun. This year, the traditionally held Chhath Puja at Ramleela Ground in Bajaj Nagar expanded to three locations: Ramleela Ground, Ranjangaon, and Vadgaon Kolhati, for the final day.

The Chhath Mahaparv, which began on Tuesday, will conclude on Friday with Arghya offered to the rising sun. Thousands of North Indian devotees gathered at the three locations to offer prayers. Devotees created artificial ponds, marking the start of the four-day festival on November 5 with the "Nahay-Khay" ritual, followed by the "Kharna" rituals on Wednesday. Devotees observed a strict fast without water on Thursday before offering Arghya to the setting sun. After receiving the evening Prasad, devotees stayed awake all night, listening to stories of Goddess Shashti. On November 8, they will offer prayers to the rising sun, concluding the Chhath Puja. They attended the puja sites for the first time, bringing together local and city political leaders alongside North Indian citizens. MP Bhagwat Karad, Lekhraj Solanki, Mukesh Sharma, RK Singh, Uday Tomar, Sarpanch Sunil Kale, former Panchayat Samiti member Deepak Bade, and Vasant Pradhan were among the prominent figures present. Narendra Singh Yadav, Kailash Yadav, Rajesh Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Arun Gondab, Ramesh Giri, and Upendra Srivastava contributed significantly to the event’s success.