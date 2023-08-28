Chhatrapati Multistate and Lokmat to honour senior citizens today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Multistate and Lokmat have organised a function to honour and felicitate the senior citizens, who are main supporting pillars of the society, at Lokmat Bhavan, on Jalna Road, on Tuesday at 5 pm.

There are many senior citizens in our city, who have made great contributions, but their work has gone unnoticed or unrecognised. Hence to honour their contributions on the occasion of the completion of the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence the function has been organised on Tuesday.

The chief guests of the function include MP Imtiaz Jaleel, chairman of MIT Institute Dr Yadnavir Kawade, prominent veteran poet Prof. F M Shinde, entrepreneur and chairman of Pagariya Auto Pukhraj Pagariya, chairman of Applied Innovation and Technology Group and chairman of Saraswati Bhuvan Education Society Ram Bhogle and Chhatrapati Group of Industries Santosh Nana Bhandari.

The Chhatrapati Multistate will also be launching a 11.75% interest rate scheme on fixed deposits for senior citizens on the occasion. For more details about the function, the citizens are appealed to contact on the mobile number 7507777202.