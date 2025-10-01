Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar accelerates on India’s Export Map

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City races ahead on India’s export map, clinching 21st nationally and securing 4th spot in automobile exports.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continues to assert itself as one of India’s powerhouse export hubs, flaunting industrial might and a global footprint. The city has carved a strong niche in exports of motorcycles, optical fibres, stationary engines, three-wheelers, and sun/dust control films. Its prowess extends to motorcycle accessories, antitubercular drugs, vehicle parts, boneless meat, and medicines, reflecting a diversified export portfolio. With industrial tycoons establishing a stronghold in the city, foreign companies based in CSN are expected to ramp up their export activities in the coming years. Experts stress that exposing local entrepreneurs to international trade fairs could further turbocharge the city’s export potential. CSN is also ranked for manufacturing couplings, pipes, and engineering products for the oil and natural gas industries. Meanwhile, stringent US export policies continue to challenge MSMEs and SMEs, making adaptability a key for sustained growth.

------------------------

City’s economic ranking & revenue trends (commerce dashboard website)

• India Rank: 33 (considering metro regions separately); 21 nationally

• Revenue (Rs crore):

• FY 2022-23: 24,985

• FY 2023-24: 24,193

• FY 2024-25: 26,809

• FY 2025-26 (till date): 9,701

-----------------------

CSN rank top 4 automobile exports (FY 2024-25) (HS Code 8702-11, Chapter 87)

1️ st Chennai / Kancheepuram – Detroit of India

2️ nd Pune

3️ rd Ahmedabad

4️ th Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

---------

Post-covid surge: A stronger global rank

CSN has climbed from 27th to 21st globally, showcasing remarkable post-pandemic growth. Yet, tariff disputes and trade balancing remain hurdles, making the export journey both challenging and pivotal for future growth.

- Mukund Kulkarni, CSN First President

---------

Exports outlook bright

“This is a very positive signal for exports. Auto parts dominate CSN’s export basket, and India’s industrial ties with Europe are solid and long-term, even stronger than with the US. The European auto market is currently booming,” says

- Rushikesh Jaju, CMIA Head, Trade Facilitation Cell.