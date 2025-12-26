Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport tops the Country

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport has outperformed all airports in the country to achieve the status of “top” airport. In the Customer Satisfaction Survey – Round 2 conducted across 62 airports under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) between July and December 2025, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport secured first place.

The AAI conducts this survey regularly, evaluating airports on multiple parameters and awarding ratings out of 5. Khajuraho, Bhopal, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airports received a 4.99 rating, placing them jointly at the top.

Capacity for 100 flights per day

In 2024, the airport had a 4.87 rating and ranked 13th nationally. By July 2025, it entered the top 10 and secured 8th place. With a 0.06-point improvement in its rating, the airport has now soared from 8th to first place, although its daily capacity of 100 flights is not yet fully utilised.

Improvements through new facilities

“The new facilities made this possible. All toilets in the terminal were renovated, EV charging stations added in parking, a library and a children’s play area were set up. Passenger handling capacity increased from 800 to 2,850. We aim to take the airport even higher,” said Sharad Yeole, director, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport.

Survey verification:

The customer satisfaction survey assessed passenger experience, including airport facilities, cleanliness, parking, check-in, and other services. Feedback was collected directly from passengers to evaluate 33 key parameters and identify areas for improvement. Passengers expressed satisfaction with cleanliness, parking, and check-in facilities at the airport.