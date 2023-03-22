Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar witnesses vibrant processions

Gudhi Padwa celebration: Khadkeshwar to Rajabazar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens celebrated the Hindu New Year Gudi Padwa with a vibrant procession. The event was organized by the Swagat Samiti, and it began from Gramdaivat Sansthan Ganpati at Rajabazar and concluded at Khadakeshwar. The procession was filled with live performances, and the participants dressed in traditional attire.

The procession was attended by many prominent individuals, including former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and city head Vishwanath Swamy. The event was also supported by various organizations, such as Hindu Janjagaran Samiti, Sanatan Sanstha, Swami Narendra Maharaj Sampradaya, Lingayat Sangharsh Samiti, and Bhajani Mandal.

The procession featured a wide range of live performances that attracted the attention of citizens. Youths dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap were among the performers, and Shri Ram and Sita Mata were depicted in a chariot. The atmosphere was also mesmerized by the compositions performed by the Bhajani Mandal to the tune of Abhanga's accompanied with the music of tala-mridunga.

Procession concludes at Khadkeshwar

The procession concluded at Khadkeshwar with the blessings of Bhagwatcharya Gopalanandji Maharaj. Although the scheduled time for the procession was 3 pm, it started at 5.30 pm due to some delays. The majority of the participants carried saffron flags, and only a few office bearers of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray participated in the event.

Procession by swa-swarup sampraday

A grand procession was organised by the swa-swarup sampraday that began at Kranti Chowk, with the image of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Shri Swami Narendracharya Maharaj placed on a decorated chariot. The procession was inaugurated by union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad by performing an aarti. The procession was marked by the presence of numerous women devotees, who carried Tulsi Vrindavan on their heads and saffron flags in their hands. Male devotees also joined in the celebrations, playing pavali to the beat of the bhajan. The procession showcased the appearances of Lord Shankar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, which attracted everyone's attention. The procession concluded in Vishalnagar via Usmanpura, Trimurti Chowk, and Gajanan Maharaj Temple.