Chikalthana MIDC facing 25 per cent water cuts

Decision to give MIDC’s water to AMC: Nearly 1,000 companies affected

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, May 28:

The companies in Chikalthana MIDC are being badly hit by the failure of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to resolve the water issue. The municipal administration has been taking water from MIDC to supply water to the city by tankers since a week. As a result, the water supply to the companies in Chikalthana MIDC has been reduced by 25 per cent.

There are around 1,000 small and big companies in the Chikalthana MIDC. These industries require large amounts of water for the manufacturing process. The MIDC supplies 8 MLD of water to the Chikalthana MIDC on a daily basis. Meanwhile, as the water crisis in the city was becoming severe, guardian minister Subhash Desai ordered the MIDC to provide 3 MLD of water to the corporation by allowing filling of municipal water tankers on the MIDC’s Cidco N-1 overhead water tank. However, the decision badly affected the entrepreneurs in the Chikalthana MIDC. From the 8 MLD water, now 3 MLD is reserved for the municipal corporation. Massia president Kiran Jagtap said, the water supply to companies in Chikalthana MIDC has been reduced by 25 per cent since last week. The water cuts have added to the woes of the companies who rely on water. Entrepreneurs are now forced to buy water from tankers. Already there are unsolved issues of roads and infrastructure, now water cuts have put additional financial burden.

Water cuts for two to three months

According to sources in the MIDC, the water cuts for the companies may continue for the next three months. The issue may persist until the municipal corporation resolves the water crisis in the city.