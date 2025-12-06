Chikalthana winter: Breathe if you dare

Lokmat News Network

Chikalthana residents choke on rising winter pollution as night-time factories and trucks push AQI to alarming levels, triggering health crisis.

While overall air quality remains moderate throughout the year, it spikes in January and February across all MIDC areas, including Waluj, Shendra, and Chikalthana. Chikalthana MIDC, located within the city, is particularly affected due to the concentration of industries. Winter conditions trap pollutants, raising particulate matter levels, while easterly winds worsen breathing issues. Residents report increased respiratory problems, especially near Dhoot Hospital and tiny industrial zones, and are advised to wear masks and take precautions. Air pollution in Chikalthana MIDC spikes in January and February due to the high concentration of industries and night-time factory operations, experts say. The easterly winds during winter make pollution more visible and exacerbate breathing issues. Sunil Kamble, retired head of IMD Mumbai, highlighted the urgent need for awareness and precautionary measures among citizens.

Factories keep the city breathing smoke

Industrial trucks running through the night are turning early mornings into a haze. Winter already traps pollutants, but relentless night-time transport is pushing air quality to alarming levels, affecting residents’ health and daily life.

Air Quality Index figures according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

(Chikalthana MIDC)

2024

• January: Poor - 282

• February: Moderate - 153

• March: Moderate - 146

2025

• January: Moderate - 120

• February: Moderate - 101

Experts warn that if the MPCB does not act by December 2026, the city’s air quality may worsen.

Rising pollution raises health risks ---------- Prevention

• Breathing discomfort increasing among lung patients. ------------ Use masks during peak pollution hours.

• Asthma cases rising. -------- Avoid outdoor exercise early morning and late evening.

• Children and seniors more vulnerable. ----------- Keep windows closed on high-pollution days.

• Doctors warn long-term exposure may worsen chronic illnesses. --------- Stay hydrated and use air purifiers/ maska if possible.

Chikalthana pollution soars

The undispersed emissions from the liquor industry remain in the lower layers of the atmosphere during winter. Vehicle pollution also contributes, which is why pollution levels are high in Chikalthana. We are actively working to reduce it.

— Achyut Nandavate, Sub-Regional Officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

Rise in pollution-linked health issues

Compared to last year, I have noticed a 15–20% increase in patients suffering from pollution-related illnesses. Daily, around 20–25 workers visit with cough, breathing difficulties, and other pollution-induced problems. Night-time truck traffic and frequent waste burning are major contributing factors.

– Dr Pratibha Palwade, RMO, ESIC Hospital

Winter pollution triggers Asthma surge

This winter, pollution is hitting residents harder than before. Compared to last year, we are seeing a noticeable rise in asthma cases, with many patients struggling to breathe. The Chikalthana area, in particular, is witnessing a sharp increase in pollution-related health issues.

– Dr Varun Gawali, MD Pulmonary Medicine, Chikalthana Area Hospital