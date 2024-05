Child burns experimenting with sanitizer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 13-year-old boy, Mohit Chavan (Chikalthana), died from burns sustained after attempting a dangerous experiment he saw on YouTube. Mohit and his brother Parth were playing at home on March 30 when they decided to set sanitizer on fire, inspired by a YouTube video. The experiment resulted in a large fire, injuring all three. While Mohit succumbed to his injuries on April 12 while undergoing treatment in a private hospital, Parth is recovering.