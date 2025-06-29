Child marriage fixed for ₹5 lakh foiled by police in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old girl from Ambedkar Nagar was nearly married off to a 23-year-old man from Gujarat in exchange for ₹5 lakh, but swift intervention by the police and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) stopped the illegal wedding in time.

The girl, a Class 12 student, belongs to a financially distressed family. Her parents, daily wage earners, agreed to the match proposed through a local acquaintance. The marriage was scheduled for June 29 at an open ground in Bhavsinghpura. The groom’s family had arrived from Gujarat, and preparations, including cooking, were underway by Sunday morning. However, a local woman tipped off assistant police inspector Vivek Jadhav of the Cantonment police station. Acting promptly, a team including officers Jalindar Mante, Ravindra Deshmukh, Dharmendra Rathod, and CWC member Nitesh Dhurve reached the venue. On hearing of police arrival, the groom’s side fled the spot. The bride’s family later claimed it was only a “pre-engagement” ceremony.

Cash-for-marriage deal under scanner

Police sources said the wedding was arranged for Rs 5 lakh, with the groom’s family agreeing to bear all expenses. A notice has been served to the girl’s family for inquiry. Police suspect the involvement of a larger racket and are continuing the investigation.