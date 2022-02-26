Children gained much weight in Covid period

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

“Children gain weight at a steady pace, in grams, but, it augmented in kilos during the Covid situation,” said experts.

The city chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Aurangabad Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) will joint organise different programmes in the city as part of World Obesity Day which is observed on March 4.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the office-bearers said that obesity is the cause of many diseases.

They expressed concern over rising obesity cases in children. They said that it is very important to reduce obesity than face the diseases. Both the associations will hold different programmes to observe the day.

AAP president Dr Rajshri Ratnaparkhe, its secretary Dr Sandhya Kondpalle, Dr Hemant Phatale, Dr Priti Phatale were present at the briefing.

Box

Causes of obesity

The experts said that there are different causes of obesity among children, that included online education, restriction on playing outside in Covid, increase in the use of fatty, and junk food. They suggested that like water breaks in schools, there should be a break for physical activities after a certain duration. “The obesity patients increase rapidly until 2030. So, there is a need to take measures to reduce it. The effects of online education should be explained and children should be kept away from junk food,” they added.