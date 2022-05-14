Children’s talent harnessed through summer camp

Aurangabad, May 14:

Parents were enthralled after experiencing the talents of their children harnessed during the summer camp. Many of them expressed that that the camp has enhanced the children’s confidence and nurtured their hidden talents.

Children not only enjoyed various activities but learned robotics, general knowledge, craft, dance, drawing, acting, singing and other arts forms during the camp. On the conclusion of the camp today, the children danced with their parents in joyous mood.

Lokmat Times Campus Club and Camp Training Services Pvt Ltd jointly organised the summer camp at Lokmat Bhavan between May 9 and 14. The parents of the participant children were invited during the conclusion of the camp on Saturday. The parents were curious to know what arts and talents their children have developed during the camp.

Initially, the participants exhibited their communication skills learned during the camp. The parents were astonished to see them speaking with confidence on the dais. They expressed that they knew that their children could speak in English but they lacked the confidence. Their fear has vanished during the camp, the parents expressed.

Meanwhile, the audience were given ‘G2’ snacks and everyone enjoyed it wholeheartedly. Certificates were distributed to the participants.