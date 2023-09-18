Chintamani Highland Square inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chintamani Highland Square, a residential project was inaugurated and the sample flat was launched on Sunday. The project is centrally located in the city at the prime location at Deshmukhnagar on Sutgirni to Shivajinagar Road. The residential project has 14 two-BHK flats and 6 three 3-BHK premium flats with three commercial shops. The sample flat is ready for the customers and the project is getting good enquiry. The project is expected to be completed by April, 2024.