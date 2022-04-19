Christian community celebrates resurrection of Jusus Christ

Dindas, bhajans, religious discourses, food donations and cultural programs organised

Aurangabad, April 17:

Nearly two years after the government lifted the restrictions, the all-sect Christian community in the city celebrated Easter, the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ with liveliness.

Devotees had been chanting hymns of Jesus resurrection in various parts of the city since early morning. In all churches, the clergy gave religious discourses on the resurrection, as mentioned in the holy scriptures. In Christ Church, the Mahaguru of Marathwada Dharmaprant Rev Bishop MU Kasab and the Rev vice-president and priest-in-charge of St Philip's Church SY Ghule gave a religious discourse.

Dindis from early morning

According to the tradition, early in the morning, drum-playing was accompanied by lezim troupes and pavli troupes. Dindis from Shantipura and Bhavsinghpura were led by Rev Ranjan Rathore, Rev S S Battise, Rev SY Ghule, secretary of the Pastoral Committee of Christ Church James Ambildhage, treasurer Daniel Aswale, other office bearers Bipin Ingles, Mahesh Sreesunder and Prashant Tidke. He was assisted by altar boys Justin Khetre, Snehil Londhe and Sandesh Kamble, Sunil Gawale, Praveen Gawale, Manoj Nirmal, Rajendra Gadkari.