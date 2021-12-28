Christmas celebration at Chaitanya Valley

Aurangabad, Dec 28: A Christmas Carnival was organized at Chaitanya Valley International School, recently. Students came to the school wearing red and white beautiful dresses. The school was decorated beautifully with glitters and lights. The Xmas tree was beautifully decorated. The students were eagerly waiting for their favourite Santa. They danced and enjoyed with their friends.

Santa Claus paraded through the crowd cheering and dancing to the tunes of Jingle bell handing out small gifts, chocolates and handshakes. Director Satish Tupe distributed books to the children. Everybody enjoyed the food and games stalls put up by the students. A pleasant and happy aura prevailed in the atmosphere. The management, principal and the staff wished the guests a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.