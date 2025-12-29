Christmas celebration at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Utopian Kidzone celebrated Christmas with great joy. The entire campus was beautifully decorated with Christmas ornaments, stars, bells, and a brightly adorned Christmas tree. The celebration began with a short movie about the significance of Christmas. Students enthusiastically participated in activities such as Christmas craft making, colouring, and singing melodious carols. Santa Claus spread smiles and laughter among the children. Director Dr Abhay Srivastava, principal Rashmi Srivastava, teachers and staff were present.