Christmas: celebration of birth of Jesus

Dr A F Pinto

Christmas arrives each year like a gentle sunrise-familiar yet always full of wonder. Across the world, lights begin to glow, carols fill the air, and families gather in joyful anticipation. Beneath all the sparkle and celebration lies a story that has shaped hearts for centuries: the humble birth of Jesus Christ in a stable.

Christmas calls us to pause, to remember, and to rediscover the heart of God’s love. The birth of Jesus is not merely a historical moment; it is a divine gift-a reminder that God chose to enter our world, to walk among us, and to share our human joys and sorrows. As the Scriptures say, "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son (Jesus), that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." This gift is the foundation of Christmas, though it is often overshadowed by the excitement of decorations, Santa Claus, and shopping lists. The deepest joy of Christmas emerges when we recognise Jesus as the true centre of our celebration who came to heal, forgive, and offer eternal hope to all who trust in Him.

Jesus is the wonderful counselor, mighty God, everlasting father, Prince of Peace. His life urges us to build bridges rather than walls, to bring hope where there is despair, and to be bearers of peace wherever we go.

Helen Steiner Rice had beautifully said, “Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.” Let us celebrate this Christmas by giving freely, sharing willingly, and caring deeply.

Wishing you a joy-filled Christmas and a blessed New Year 2026!

(The writer is chairman, Ryan Group of Institutions).