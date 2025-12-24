Christmas holiday travel goes on ‘waiting’ list

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the Christmas holidays, many people are heading to tourist destinations, religious places and relatives’ homes. This has had a direct impact on railway travel, with reservations on several important trains fully booked. As a result, passengers planning travel at the last moment are being pushed onto waiting lists, raising concerns about how to manage holiday travel.

As city residents travel to welcome Christmas and the New Year, trains to various destinations are running full. Waiting-list reservations are causing inconvenience to families, students and those travelling for work. Once the reservation chart is prepared, online waiting-list tickets get cancelled, forcing many passengers to buy waiting tickets from counters at the railway station. Several travellers are thus compelled to travel on waiting tickets.

Reservations full till January 1

Reservations for Mumbai-bound Rajyarani, Janshatabdi, Tapovan, Nandigram and Devgiri Express trains have gone into waiting. Janshatabdi Express is fully booked till January 1, while Sachkhand Express has no availability for the next 15 days.

Vande Bharat on waiting list

Reservations for the December 28 Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai have gone into waiting, while seats are available on other days.

Photo:

Passenger rush has increased at the railway station due to the Christmas holidays.