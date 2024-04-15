Cidco flyover to remain closed for 6 days from left side, 5 days from the right

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Cidco flyover will remain closed to traffic for some days due to repair work being carried out. The flyover will remain closed from the left side for traffic for six days while it will be closed from the right for five days for maintenance work.

The repair work of the flyover was done for some days a few months ago. There was a traffic issue from both sides due to a delay in the work from the contractor. People had to suffer a lot.

Now, thermoplastic strips will be made on the flyover and the work of installing cat eyes road studs (small reflectors) on the road has been taken up. Nanded-based agency will carry out the work. The flyover will be closed to traffic at certain stages between 11 pm and 6 am for this work.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Department) Ashok Thorat said that the roads from both sides below the flyover would remain open for traffic during the repair work.

Closure of side date-wise

- The Cidco flyover from the left side (Seven Hill to Jalna) will be closed for traffic from April 18 to 23.

- The flyover will remain closed right side (Mukundwadi to Seven Hills ) for traffic from April 24 to 28.