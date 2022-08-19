Cidco gets good response for land sale

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Cidco administration had implemented the tender process for selling the commercial and residential plots. The tenders were opened on Thursday under the guidance of chief administrator Deepa Mudhol. The administration has earned a revenue of around Rs 18 crores from the sale of the plots.

The tenders for small commercial plots at Vitthalnagar in Cidco N-2 area were opened and the administration is expecting a revenue of Rs. 2.90 crores from it. Similarly, the residential and commercial plots at Waluj Mahanagar-4 were sold and a revenue of Rs 14.65 crores is expected from it.

Administrator Soham Wayal, assistant marketing officer Rajay Kure, Gajanan Satote, accounts officer Mahesh Karampuri, Anil Shere, Rajesh Jadhav, Madhav Suryawanshi, S P Bhambale, T L Borude, Pramod Chavan, Saeed and others were present during the tender process.